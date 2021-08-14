Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 265,476 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,476 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.93% of 3M worth $1,071,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 521.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 12.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 8.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $200.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

