Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 467,815 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 2.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.45% of salesforce.com worth $3,278,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,910,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,829. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $192.52 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock valued at $131,273,632. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

