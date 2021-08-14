Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 52,962 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Lam Research worth $694,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $580.41. 1,757,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,483. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $628.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $292.28 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.