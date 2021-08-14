Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 845,430 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845,430 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of ABB worth $571,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ABB by 186.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABB by 145.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in ABB in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.82. 1,147,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

