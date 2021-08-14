Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 865,756 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865,756 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Schlumberger worth $496,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,800,000 after buying an additional 1,491,341 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 987,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Schlumberger by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Schlumberger by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 41,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

SLB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. 7,369,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,953,313. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

