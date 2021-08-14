Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 932,848 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 932,848 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 8.37% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,124,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580,235 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,905 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $124,834,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,599.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,900,000 after buying an additional 439,197 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,908,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,896,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,959. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $122.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.