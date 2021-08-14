Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,010,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502,005 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,379,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 32.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 24.3% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 207,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $28,010,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.92. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $273.04.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.