Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,906,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 161,652 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $675,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $368.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,113,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,978,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $369.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

