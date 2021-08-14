Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133,531 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.75% of Stryker worth $737,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 50.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 24.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.15. The stock had a trading volume of 764,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,604. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $275.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.