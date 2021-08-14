Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,388 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of American Tower worth $519,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $282.92. The company had a trading volume of 806,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,943. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $289.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.09.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.