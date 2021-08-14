Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,221,696 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Intel worth $1,763,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,216,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,043,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

