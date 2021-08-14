Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 546,944 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of NextEra Energy worth $1,037,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.9% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,999,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

