Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,589,570 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 442,631 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of BHP Group worth $453,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 130,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,208 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

BBL traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.75. 1,397,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,305. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBL. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

