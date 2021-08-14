Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,164,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 567,505 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.40% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,171,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 28,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 10,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.08. The stock had a trading volume of 17,776,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,673,270. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.57. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $127.91 and a one year high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

