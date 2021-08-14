Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,190 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Nestlé worth $562,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 0.5% in the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 1.4% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.26. 151,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $128.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.66. The company has a market capitalization of $352.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.37.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

