Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,615,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,565 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Union Pacific worth $1,015,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.43. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

