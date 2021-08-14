Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Billion Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,805 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of AstraZeneca worth $1,127,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after buying an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,084 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. 7,183,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,403,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $181.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

