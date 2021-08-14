Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Billion Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,617 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Oracle worth $1,158,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,610,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,130,979. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.75. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

