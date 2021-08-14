Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.25 Billion Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,864,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 272,099 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of SAP worth $1,245,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.30. 221,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $182.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.65.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

