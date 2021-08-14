Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.89 Billion Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 381,103 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.2% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of The Walt Disney worth $1,885,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,257,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

