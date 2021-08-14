Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $3.37 Billion Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,878 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of PayPal worth $3,374,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $274.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,267. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.16. The company has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,489. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

