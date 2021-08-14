Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $454.66 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,330,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93,174 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Crown Castle International worth $454,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,729 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after purchasing an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,556,000 after purchasing an additional 564,744 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,595.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 571,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,435,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,232. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

