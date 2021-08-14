Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $941.83 Million Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,885,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,533 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Sanofi worth $941,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,899,000 after buying an additional 190,125 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,494. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $130.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

