Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Rio Tinto Group worth $1,084,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,621,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,453,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after buying an additional 352,238 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,884. The firm has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.26%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.