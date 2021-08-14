Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,439 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of BHP Group worth $594,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,140.50.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,507. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

