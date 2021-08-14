Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,469,750 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.13% of ING Groep worth $584,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ING. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ING. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

ING stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,218,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,436. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.