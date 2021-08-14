Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,301,128 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301,128 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 3.11% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $1,692,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 20.7% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 71,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.10. 12,650,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,228,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

