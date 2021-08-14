Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 458,571 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,316,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,571 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $802,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.72. 6,803,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,003,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

