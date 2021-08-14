Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,932,132 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,932,132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 10.41% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,840,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,358. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.