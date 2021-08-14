Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 61,474 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Alphabet worth $4,346,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 3,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,754.55. The stock had a trading volume of 757,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,550.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.