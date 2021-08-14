Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 802,861 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,290,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Cisco Systems worth $1,181,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 23,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 72,761 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,238,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $118,623,000 after acquiring an additional 401,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 12,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $56.47. 10,794,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,779,046. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

