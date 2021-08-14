Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Novartis worth $908,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 393.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after buying an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Novartis by 8.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,884,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,924,000 after buying an additional 153,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,208,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

