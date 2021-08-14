Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,960,689 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,203 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.68% of Starbucks worth $890,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.76. 4,357,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,148. The company has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

