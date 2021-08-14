Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,650,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,673 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Pinduoduo worth $463,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 344,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Shares of PDD traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,578,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,528,129. The company has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.93.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

