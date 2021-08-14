Flamingo Hits 1-Day Volume of $31.21 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $83.03 million and $31.21 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00139989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00155257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,705.86 or 0.99822305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.49 or 0.00868763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.