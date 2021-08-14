Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.12. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 9,074 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

