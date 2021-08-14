FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $262.49 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.14.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

