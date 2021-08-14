Flixxo (FLIXX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.90 Million

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Flixxo has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $4,864.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flixxo has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00057946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.55 or 0.00872981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00104970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043623 BTC.

Flixxo Profile

FLIXX is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flixxo using one of the exchanges listed above.

