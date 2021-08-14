FLO Trading Up 19.6% This Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

