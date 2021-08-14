Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in July

Flower One Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FLOOF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17. Flower One has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Flower One from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Flower One Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and wholesale of cannabis. Through its subsidiaries, it holds a variety of cannabis investments in Nevada including commercial greenhouse, marijuana licenses, and real property. The company was founded on January 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

