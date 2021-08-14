FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.72 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Danske raised shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLIDY opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.