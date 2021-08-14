Fluity Price Tops $0.0702 on Major Exchanges (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. Fluity has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $838.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fluity has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00138032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00155426 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,070.80 or 0.99933014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.27 or 0.00871028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,930,776 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

