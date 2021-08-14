Flux Achieves Market Cap of $26.50 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Flux has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $26.50 million and approximately $984,246.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.00312736 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00151104 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00154840 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002660 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000953 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 183,613,288 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

