FlypMe (FYP) Trading 24.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0734 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. FlypMe has a market cap of $1.30 million and $874.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.18 or 0.00877401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00106960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043952 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.