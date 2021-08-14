Folgory Coin Market Capitalization Tops $160.54 Million (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 1,343.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for $9.16 or 0.00019535 BTC on popular exchanges. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $160.54 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded 1,452.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00057776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.78 or 0.00878143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00101019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00043750 BTC.

About Folgory Coin

FLG is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

