Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,200 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises 2.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $64,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

