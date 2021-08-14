Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $99.49

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.49 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 104.60 ($1.37). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.33), with a volume of 347,652 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £620.96 million and a P/E ratio of -85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 193.40 and a current ratio of 193.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.49.

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Foresight Solar Fund’s payout ratio is presently -5.69%.

In other news, insider Peter Dicks acquired 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £1,285.76 ($1,679.85).

About Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.