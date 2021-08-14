Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Forma Therapeutics stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,916. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.35. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.85.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

