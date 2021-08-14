Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) vs. Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Financial Analysis

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fortinet and Markforged, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet 3 9 10 0 2.32 Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fortinet currently has a consensus target price of $231.38, indicating a potential downside of 25.20%. Markforged has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.21%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than Fortinet.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fortinet and Markforged’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet $2.59 billion 19.47 $488.50 million $2.44 126.77 Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A

Fortinet has higher revenue and earnings than Markforged.

Profitability

This table compares Fortinet and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet 17.69% 49.90% 9.72% Markforged N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Fortinet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Fortinet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fortinet beats Markforged on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc. provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration. The company also provides FortiSwitch product family that offers secure switching solutions for connecting customers their end devices; FortiAP product family, which provides secure wireless networking solutions; FortiExtender, a hardware appliance; FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers centralized network logging, analyzing, and reporting solutions; and FortiManager product family that provides central and scalable management solution for its FortiGate products. It offers FortiWeb product family provides web application firewall solutions; FortiMail product family that secure email gateway solutions; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; FortiClient that provides endpoint protection with pattern-based anti-malware, behavior-based exploit protection, web-filtering, and an application firewall; FortiToken and FortiAuthenticator product families for multi-factor authentication to safeguard systems, assets, and data; and FortiEDR/XDR, an endpoint protection solution that provides both comprehensive machine-learning anti-malware execution and real-time post-infection protection. The company provides security subscription, technical support, professional, and training services. It sells its security solutions to channel partners and directly to various customers in telecommunications, technology, government, financial services, education, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare industries. It has strategic alliance with Linksys. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Markforged

Markforged is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. Markforged's efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

