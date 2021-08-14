Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Increased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,990 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Fortive worth $69,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 76.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after buying an additional 2,473,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 223.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,796,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after buying an additional 1,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,520,000 after buying an additional 619,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 210.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 913,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,500,000 after buying an additional 618,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $75.96 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

